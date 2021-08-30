Storm Keating reveals she suffered huge financial losses after ‘trusting the wrong people’

The fashion designer admitted it's been a "tough" few years for her family

Storm Keating has revealed that she suffered huge financial losses after “trusting the wrong people”.

The 39-year-old, who is married to Boyzone star Ronan Keating, took to Instagram on Monday morning to open up about a “tough” few years as she tried to build their family home.

The fashion designer shared a quote the read: “On the difficult days, when the world’s on your shoulders, remember that diamonds are made under the mountains.”

In a lengthy post, Storm wrote: “My bones ache from labour; my throat is course from construction dust; my eyes burn from over tiredness; and my heart hurts for all the hours I don’t get to spend with my children, stepchildren, husband, family, friends & importantly myself.”

“BUT I will not give up. I will get this house built & finally move my family into their home after what has already been over 5 years.”

“If you didn’t catch my post a few weeks back with my welding gear on… well our family have had a tough run of it these last number of years, because we continually put our trust in the wrong people.”

“Now we’re building the house ourselves & it’s me who is the main contractor. First step was ripping down walls/ ceilings/ ext facade/ insulation & remediation works etc 💔.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Storm Keating (@stormykeating)

“Despite the massive back foot and the huge financial losses, we didn’t give up and we are now on the home straight to finishing an ultra contemporary ZERO CARBON (💃) house for our family to call home for what will most likely be, the rest of our days.”

“This long weekend I even had @rokeating on the tools every day from dawn to dusk (and some more!) in an effort to close everything up. We’ve had such an awesome team and I can’t wait to share them all with you on our house page (@thekeatingshouse) in due course. ”

Ad

“Our new page will be like a one stop shop for best trades, products, ideas, tips, sustainable choices and of course… what not to do! Who not to trust. What to look out for and how to avoid the same mistakes we made”.

“Hopefully by the end of the day, the pressure will ease & we can finally start smooth sailing on to the finish line with our amazing team of plasterers/ decorators/ tilers/ flooring installers/ stone fabricators & joiners who are all lined up & ready to go.”

Storm added: “Motto of the story – most things take hard work and perseverance. When life throws you lemons, dust yourself off and make some sh*t hot lemonade. Better still… then sell it and make a profit.”

“The profit in our picture won’t be financial, but it will be the feeling of knowing we did it and by rolling up our sleeves and getting our hands dirty. We have literally poured out heart, sweat and tears into our family home & we didn’t let them break us. Sx”

Storm and Ronan, who got married in 2015, got the keys to their new house just outside London in May 2016. The couple have welcomed two children together – Cooper and Coco.

Storm is also step mother to Ronan’s three children from his previous marriage to Yvonne Connolly – Jack, Missy, and Ali.