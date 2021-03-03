Storm Keating gushes over husband Ronan in sweet birthday tribute post

Storm Keating has gushed over her husband Ronan in a sweet birthday tribute post.

The Boyzone star turns 44 today, with Storm taking to Instagram to mark the special day.

Sharing a series of loved-up snaps with her beau, the 39-year-old wrote: “To my bestie on your birthday… you are my favourite person in the whole world.”

“I adore you and our life together – you are the most amazing dad and such a supportive husband too. Thank you ♥️”

“Everyone around you gets wrapped in by your genuine and generous heart, it’s no wonder you have so many friends and loving family,” she continued.

“You are fair and you are honest. You always think of others first, even if it’s to your own detriment and I admire your strength to do that even when it causes your heart pain. You fill our house with so much laughter and my heart couldn’t be more full.”

“The day we met is the day I was introduced to the love of my life – I didn’t know it then, but we worked it out pretty quickly and my goodness look at us now.”

“We have been living the dream since and building a beautiful, wholesome life for ourselves and our family ♥️ Happiness is… a life with you. Happy birthday my babakins @rokeating I love you 😘”

Ronan and Storm have been married since 2015, and share two kids together – Cooper, 3, and Coco, 7 months.