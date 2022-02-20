Steal Her Style: Una Healy wows in pink mini dress in Mexico

Una Healy stepped out in another stunning outfit while on holidays in Mexico.

The Tipperary native jetted to Cancun in Mexico earlier this week to soak up some sun, and she has been sharing photos from the trip to Instagram.

After being flooded with compliments on her last post, the Irish singer wrote on the app today: “Having a such a lovely time! ☺️🌴 thanks for all the lovely messages yesterday x”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Una Healy (@unahealy)

The Saturdays star posed in a gorgeous pink mini dress, which features ruched detailing and a halter neck.

Want to steal Una’s style? We’ve found an exact match for her dress.

It is from Club L London, and is available for €90.95 here.

Una hasn’t revealed who she’s on holiday with, but we’ve a sneaky suspicion it could be her new mystery man.

The songstress, who split from former Limerick hurler David Breen in 2020, was recently linked to a new man from Dublin.

Last month, a source told the Irish Mail on Sunday: “They have been quietly dating for a few months now.”

“Una wants to take things slowly and just have some fun dating again after all of the upheaval in her life.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Una Healy (@unahealy)

Una’s romance with David came after her high-profile divorce from Ben Foden.

The former couple split in July 2018 after six years of marriage, amid claims Ben was unfaithful.

Just one year later, Ben married his new wife Jackie Belanoff Smith after just two weeks of dating, and the couple welcomed their first child together the following year.

Una and Ben share 9-year-old daughter Aoife Belle and six-year-old son Tadhg.