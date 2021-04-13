Steal Her Style: Una Healy wows in Karen Millen dress on RTÉ’s Today

The singer looked stunning as she co-hosted the show with Dáithí Ó Sé

Una Healy began her presenting gig on RTÉ’s Today on Monday, and will return to the show to co-host with Dáithí Ó Sé at 3:30pm today.

The Irish singer received high praise for her presenting debut, as well as for her stunning style.

The Saturdays star shared the details of her dress with her Instagram, which was designed by Karen Millen.

We found an exact match of the dress, which is on currently on sale at 25% off for €176.25 here.

Una paired the black-and-white contrast dress with a gold chunky hoop to compliment the gold detailing on the dress, and we found a similar pair for on sale for €16.99 on ASOS here.

The mom-of-two tied the look together with a black pointed toe heel from her own shoe collection, which can be bought for €49.99 here.

Una and Dáithí are back on RTÉ One at 3:30pm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Una Healy (@unahealy)