Steal Her Style: Una Healy stuns in animal print look for presenting gig

Steal Her Style: Una Healy stuns in animal print look for presenting...

Una Healy looked stylish as ever as she hosted The Six O’Clock Show this week.

The Irish singer filled in for Muireann O’Connell on the programme, following the death of her father last week.

The 39-year-old rocked some gorgeous outfits on the show, but our favourite had to be this red animal print look.

The mum-of-two paired a red snake print shirt from Karen Millen with leather pants from the same brand.

The high-waisted trousers, which feature luxe gold buttons, are currently on sale here for €243.75, reduced from €325.

Una complimented the look with a pair of leopard print stilettos from her own collection, which you can purchase here for €31.

Finish off the look with a red lip like Una, and you’re good to go!