Steal Her Style: Terrie McEvoy stuns in matching white set as she throws party for her baby daughter

Terrie McEvoy looked stunning in a matching white set as she celebrated her daughter Sydney with her husband David Fitzpatrick at a party over the weekend.

The popular influencer shared her OOTD on Instagram, and her followers were swooning over her beautiful white set.

She accessorised with simple jewelry to highlight her gorgeous outfit.

Terrie, who wore her hair down for the occasion, captioned her post: “Mam & Dad🤍”

One fan commented: “I love love love this jumpsuit on you 😍😍😍,” while fellow influencer Grace Mongey wrote: “Gorgeous day celebrating your doll😍”

Terrie’s gorgeous white set is from Nadine Merabi, and you can buy the top here for £265 and the trousers here for £190.

Terrie married her longtime love David Fitzpatrick in a stunning ceremony in Portugal in September 2019.

The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Sydney, in November last year.

Announcing the birth of their daughter, Terrie shared black-and-white photos from the hospital, and wrote: “The beginning of the rest of our lives 🤍✨.”

“Our hearts are ready to burst with love and gratitude 🤍 Welcome to the world baby girl 🌊🤍✨.”