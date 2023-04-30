Steal Her Style: Pippa O’Connor wows in green dress as she attends friend’s wedding

Pippa O’Connor and her husband Brian Ormond attended a friend’s wedding on Saturday.

It took place in the luxury Ballyfin Demesne in Co. Laois, and the model mum took to Instagram to share snaps from the happy occasion.

The 38-year-old wore a stunning off-the-shoulder green maxi dress which she paired with gold open-toe high heels.

Commenting on Pippa’s look, one follower wrote: “Stunning! The vibrant colour is gorgeous on you Pippa 💚”

A second commented: “Fabulous ! Love this dress on you !xx” and a third penned: “Stunning. The colour, the style, all of it. You look beautiful.”

Want to steal Pippa’s style? The dress is from Solace London, and you can buy it for £490 here.