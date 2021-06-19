Steal Her Style: Pippa O’Connor stuns in affordable red dress

The 36-year-old is nailing her maternity looks

Pippa O’Connor very rarely gets it wrong when it comes to fashion, and her latest OOTD has us seriously swooning.

The POCO founder is currently staying at Adare Manor with her husband Brian Ormond, where they’re celebrating their 10th anniversary.

Taking to Instagram today, the 36-year-old showed off her growing baby bump in a red satin dress.

The mum-to-be, who only recently announced her pregnancy, looked radiant in the snap – and revealed she picked up the dress in Zara.

The satin camisole dress features a flattering cowl neckline, and is available on the Zara website for just €39.95.

Pippa paired the look with a gold YSL bag, and a cream blazer thrown over her shoulders.

Pippa and Brian celebrated their 10 year anniversary by renewing their wedding vows on Friday.

Brian completely surprised Pippa with the sweet gesture, and they both shared gorgeous photos from the occasion on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brian Ormond (@brianormondtv)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pippa O’Connor Ormond (@pipsy_pie)