Steal Her Style: Pippa O’Connor looks pretty in pink on festive night out

Steal Her Style: Pippa O’Connor looks pretty in pink on festive night...

Pippa O’Connor very rarely gets it wrong when it comes to fashion, and her latest OOTD has us seriously swooning.

The POCO founder went out for dinner with her bestie Brian Dowling on Friday night, and she certainly dressed for the occasion.

Taking advantage of the festive season, Pippa rocked a pink sequin mini dress from & Other Stories – and we need it in our wardrobe.

The long sleeve dress features padded shoulders and a draped silhouette, and looked amazing paired with silver accessories.

The dress is priced at €149, and is available to purchase online right HERE.

The mum-of-two has a lot to celebrate this month, as she finally launched her beauty brand, UP Cosmetics, earlier this month.

