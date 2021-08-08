Steal Her Style: Pippa O’Connor looks incredible in colourful co-ord on her birthday

The POCO founder celebrated her special day with family and friends

Steal Her Style: Pippa O’Connor looks incredible in colourful co-ord on her...

Pippa O’Connor celebrated her birthday in style on Saturday.

The former model, who is expecting her third child with her husband Brian Ormond, spent her special day with her family and friends at House restaurant in Dublin.

The POCO founder stunned in a dress and cardigan set from Olivia Rubin, and took to Instagram to share photos of her colourful look.

Alongside the snaps, Pippa wrote: “Feeling the love 🥺❤️🙏🏻 Another year older and feeling incredibly grateful & lucky for so much love and special people in my life.”

“Thank you @brianormondtv for always making me feel special ❤️,” she added.

You can get the cardigan here for €‌280, and the dress here for €‌305.

Complete the look by pairing it with some pink strappy heels, like these ones from Zara for €‌59.95.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pippa O’Connor Ormond (@pipsy_pie)