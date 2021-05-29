Steal Her Style: Muireann O’Connell stuns in affordable multi-purpose jumpsuit

The TV presenter wore the red ensemble to a wedding

Muireann O’Connell has fast become one of our favourite people to follow for fashion inspo on Instagram.

On Friday, the Virgin Media star stunned in a gorgeous red jumpsuit, as she attended a friend’s wedding in Dublin.

Sharing her OOTD on social media, the TV presenter revealed the jumpsuit was by Lennon Courtney, which is available in Dunnes Stores.

Muireann paired the look with leopard print heels, a turquoise bag, and a purple belt.

The best news? The jumpsuit will only set you back €90, and is available to purchase here.

From the brand’s SS21 collection, it features a detachable strap and belt (which are both reversible for multi-purpose styles), side pockets for functional appeal, and concealed side zip fastening.