Steal Her Style: Laura Whitmore stuns in ruffled mini dress for finale of Love Island: Aftersun

Laura Whitmore looked incredible for the finale of Love Island: Aftersun on Sunday night.

The Irish presenter stepped out in a stunning pink and white print mini dress with ruffled shoulder detail for the occasion.

The Bray native wore her blonde hair in a cute bun, and accessorized with a ‘Love’ hair clip, some dramatic earrings, and a pair of silver heels.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura ⚡️ (@thewhitmore)

Laura shared her OOTN with her Instagram followers, and they can’t get enough of her look.

One fan commented on her post: “You looked unreal 😍”, while a second penned: “can’t cope how stunning you look Laura❤️”

Another fan wrote: “You look beautiful Laura ❤️”, and a fourth added: “This dress 💖💖💖”

Want to steal Laura’s style? Her gorgeous dress is from GÜL HÜRGEL, and you can buy it for $820 here.

The Love Island final takes place tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

