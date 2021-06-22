Steal Her Style: Laura Whitmore stuns in green print dress ahead of Love Island premiere

The 36-year-old teased she was filming for the hit dating show

Steal Her Style: Laura Whitmore stuns in green print dress ahead of...

Laura Whitmore has nailed her summer wardrobe once again in a gorgeous green gúna.

The Irish presenter took to Instagram on Tuesday to share her OOTD, posing by a swimming pool and on some sand in the outfit.

She captioned the post: “🌸🌼🍀🌺”, before tagging where she got her look from.

The floral print, high-neck green dress is by CeliaB, and it can be purchased for €346.63 here.

However if you’re looking for a more affordable option, we found a similar, stunning dress from Zara for €39.95 here.

The white heeled boots Laura paired with the dress are sold for €‌810.00 here, or you can get a similar pair on ASOS for €34.99 here.

The sweet heart necklace she wore is available for €843.74 here, and we found a similar one for €49 here.

The Bray native teased she was filming for the new season of Love Island, which kicks off next Monday.

Laura will return to host the show, while her husband Iain Stirling will narrate the series.

In one photo, Laura is seen looking at her phone while standing in front of a swimming pool – which contains inflatable items such as a pink flamingo.

The dating show will be filmed in its’ usual location of Mallorca.