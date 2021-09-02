Steal Her Style: Laura Whitmore stuns in chic black jumpsuit at GQ Awards

The 36-year-old presented an award at the ceremony

Steal Her Style: Laura Whitmore stuns in chic black jumpsuit at GQ...

Laura Whitmore stunned in a chic black jumpsuit at the GQ Men of the Year Awards, which took place in London on Wednesday night.

The Love Island host was there to present an award, and was joined by her comedian husband Iain Stirling.

Laura stepped out in style for the event, dressed in an elegant black outfit which she paired with a sleek braid and vibrant red lipstick.

Laura wore the stunning Darlene jumpsuit from the brand Saffiya, which you can get here for a whopping €1,739.

If you’re looking for a more budget-friendly version of Laura’s jumpsuit, we’ve found similar looks on Boohoo and I Saw It First.

The Bray native paired her all-black jumpsuit with a stunning bag from Shrimps.

The bag has a gorgeous black beaded design, that complimented her timeless jumpsuit.

The bag is available to rent on By Rotation, otherwise there’s a similar style still available on the Shrimps website.

Buy it here for €535.00.