Steal Her Style: Laura Whitmore shows off baby bump in ’70s inspired dress

Steal Her Style: Laura Whitmore shows off baby bump in ’70s inspired...

Laura Whitmore stunned in a ’70s inspired dress while filming the new series of Celebrity Juice on Wednesday night.

The 35-year-old, who is expecting a baby girl with her husband Iain Stirling, proudly showed off her baby bump in the dress as she shared her OOTD on Instagram.

Laura paired the vibrant number with chunky gold heels, and a burnt orange lip.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura ⚡️ (@thewhitmore)

Laura’s exact dress is made to order by Natalie and Alanna, and can be purchased here for €1,499.18.

However if you’re looking for a more affordable option, this orange dress from ASOS can be found here for just €55.

The mum-to-be wore a pair of gold heels from Aquazurra, and a similar pair can be purchased here for €43.99.

Finish off the look with a dark burnt orange lip, and you’re good to go!