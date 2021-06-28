Steal Her Style: Laura Whitmore looks incredible for the season premiere of Love Island

We love this look!

Steal Her Style: Laura Whitmore looks incredible for the season premiere of...

Laura Whitmore has landed in Mallorca, Spain to film the brand new season of Love Island.

The popular dating show returns to our screens tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and Virgin Media One.

Ahead of the season premiere, Laura took to Instagram to share her first look of the series.

The Irish presenter stunned in a blue and ivory two-piece from Valle&Vik.

You can purchase the corset for £255 (approximately €297.25) here, and the skirt is available for £175 (approx. €204) here.

Laura paired the look with colourful platform sandals from Kat Maconie, which you can buy for €‌455 here, and a personalised ‘My Type On Paper’ diamonté clip from Tilly Thomas Lux.

Jedward commented on Laura’s look: “This dress and design is so elegant on you Laura! And rocking high heels on grass what a professional.”

Former Love Island star Shaughna Phillips wrote: “Yasssssss mama 👏👏👏”, while Irish chef Clodagh McKenna penned: “🔥🔥🔥🔥”.