Steal Her Style: Amy Huberman stuns in maternity-friendly mini dress on The Late Late Show

Steal Her Style: Amy Huberman stuns in maternity-friendly mini dress on The...

Amy Huberman looked stunning as always on The Late Late Show on Friday night.

The actress, who is expecting her third child with Brian O’Driscoll, wowed viewers in a maternity-friendly mini dress by Irish designer Joanne Hynes.

The navy dress was adorned with an enchanting necklace motif, which pays homage to an emerald set from Elizabeth Taylor’s jewellery collection.

It’s also designed to be worn front to back and back to front, making it super versatile, and it’s available to purchase on the Dunnes Stores website for €118.06.

A post shared by Amy Huberman (@amy_huberman) on Oct 9, 2020 at 4:06pm PDT

Sharing a photo of her dress on Instagram, Amy wrote: “Thank you so much @joannehynes for this gorge dress I just adore the neon colour pops… AND it had pockets for sneaking in a toasted cheese sandwich. IDEAL.”

The expectant mother also paired the dress with a vibrant coat by Joanne Hynes, but she chose to ditch it for her interview.

Posting a photo of her wearing the coat on Instagram, Amy wrote: “Sorry can we also take a moment for this @joannehynes coat of pure fun and JOY!!”

“I wanted to wear it on the couch with Ryan but didn’t want to look like a flasher etc so took that off and stuck with the dress wiv pockets for the interview,” she joked.

Sadly, the coat won’t be available to purchase until next March, but we’ll make sure to keep it on our wish list.

A post shared by Amy Huberman (@amy_huberman) on Oct 9, 2020 at 4:13pm PDT

