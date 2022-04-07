Stars attend the Irish premiere of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore at Cineworld Imax

Dublin’s Cineworld Imax was thronged with Harry Potter fans as they stepped out for the Irish premiere of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

It is a sequel to Fantastic Beasts: the Crimes of Grindelwald and returning stars include Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Katherine Waterston, with Mads Mikkelsen also joining the cast.

Professor Albus Dumbledore knows the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald is moving to seize control of the wizarding world.

Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts Magizoologist Newt Scamander to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches and one brave Muggle baker on a dangerous mission, where they encounter old and new beasts and clash with Grindelwald’s growing legion of followers.

But with the stakes so high, how long can Dumbledore remain on the sidelines?

Irish social media star Conor Ryan and Ellie Kelly, who broke up last year, both attended the premiere on Wednesday night.

Other well-known faces in attendance included Nadine Reid, Carl Mullan, Pamela Laird, Emma Kehoe and Dermot Whelan.

Check out photos from the event below: