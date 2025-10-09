Star-studded lineup announced for this week’s edition of The Late Late Show

The lineup for this week’s episode of The Late Late Show has been unveiled.

Ahead of this Friday night’s edition of the long-running chat show, RTÉ have treated viewers to a star-studded lineup reveal.

This week, host Patrick Kielty will be joined on the sofa by BAFTA-winning actress Miriam Margolyes.

Miriam will be having a no-holds-barred chat with Patrick about her extraordinary career, including working with stars such as Leonardo DiCaprio and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The 84-year-old will also discuss why we should be talking about sex, religion and politics, and why honesty is always the best policy.

Homeland actor Damian Lewis will be making his Late Late Show debut this week, talking about his life on screen and his new career as a singer.

Ahead of his Irish gigs later this month, Damian will discuss his passion for performing and what inspired him to move from screen to stage.

Ireland and Leinster rugby player Andrew Porter will be live in the studio to chat about his new book, Heart on My Sleeve.

Andrew will open up about losing his mother at a young age, his struggles with mental health, and why he has decided to share his deeply personal story.

The 28-year-old sports star will also look ahead to the upcoming 2025 Autumn Nations Series and 2026 Six Nations Tournament.

Never Gonna Give You Up hitmaker Rick Astley will be sitting down with Patrick to talk about reaching over one billion streams on Spotify earlier this year. He will also treat the Late Late audience to a special performance of one of his biggest hits.

Ahead of her highly anticipated Irish tour, comedian Emma Doran will be bringing the laughs to this week’s episode. Amid her viral online success, Emma will share her takes on womanhood, pop culture and the madness of modern life.

Finally, Irish soprano Celine Byrne will be opening up about everything from her childhood footing turf and playing camogie, to duetting with some of the world’s biggest stars on the most famous stages.

Celine will also chat all about her upcoming role in Madama Butterfly, which will be coming to the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre this November.

The Late Late Show will air this Friday, October 10 on RTÉ One at 9:35pm.