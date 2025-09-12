Star-studded cast announced for Netflix adaptation of Marian Keyes novel

The star-studded cast for the Netflix adaptation of Marian Keyes’ hit novel Grown Ups has been announced.

The 8-part drama series, which is being filmed in Dublin, follows “the chaotic lives of the Casey clan, a noisy, tight-knit Irish family, who are bound together by a tangled web of loyalty, resentment, money, memory and love.”

The impressive cast includes Aisling Bea, Barry Ward, Sarah Greene, Robert Sheehan, and Adrian Dunbar.

The synopsis reads: “When the rock of the family, the ‘good son’, dies unexpectedly, it sets off a seismic emotional reckoning. Over the course of the next year, the Caseys will fall in and out of love, confront old wounds and make some new ones.

“They’ll be forced to face not only their grief, but the exhausting, relentless, and often ridiculous struggle of being an adult. Despite their age and responsibilities, the Caseys are far from grown up.”

In the series, Aisling Bea will play Cara, Barry Ward will portray Johnny, Sarah Greene will take on the role of Jessie, Robert Sheehan will play Liam, and Adrian Dunbar will star as Canice.

Amy-Leigh Hickman will also play Nell, Sinéad Cusack will portray Rose, Karin Hanczewski will play Ed, Katelyn Rose Downey will star as Saoirse, and newcomer James Agnew will play Ferdia.

Marian Keyes said the casting was “above and beyond” her wildest dreams.

“I’m honoured by the hard work and commitment of everyone involved, I’m beyond grateful for all the care that’s been taken with my characters and most of all, I’m enormously proud,” she said.

The series is being helmed by showrunner Samantha Strauss (Apple Cider Vinegar), who commented: “I know I’m not alone in being obsessed with every word Marian Keyes has ever written, and it is a true life highlight to be trusted with her characters as we bring the Casey family and the world of Grown Ups to Netflix.

“James Griffiths, our set up director is already crafting something beautiful and very human. I am pinching myself to be in the company of our preposterously glorious cast and our fantastic crew as we shoot here in sunny Ireland.”