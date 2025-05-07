Staff at RTÉ call on the broadcaster to oppose Israel’s participation in Eurovision

Staff at RTÉ have called on the broadcaster to publicly oppose Israel’s participation in the Eurovision.

NUJ members in RTÉ decided at a meeting to write to the RTÉ Board to request that the national broadcaster add its voice to other European public service broadcasters in opposing Israel’s participation in this year’s Eurovision.

The NUJ branch in RTÉ has already written to Director General Kevin Bakhurst to request that RTÉ follow the lead of other European broadcasters in publicly opposing Israel’s participation in Eurovision 2025.

It has requested that he formally write to the European Broadcasting Union stating RTÉ’s clear opposition to Israel’s participation in the contest.

Last week, Iceland’s public broadcaster, RÚV, joined national broadcasters in Slovenia and Spain in publicly opposing Israel’s participation, citing its failure to uphold its international humanitarian obligations in Gaza.

The letter from the RTÉ sub-branch, sent last week, references “Israel’s current blockade on vital humanitarian supplies since March 2nd, its airstrikes in densely populated civilian areas in Gaza and its operations in the West Bank” and the fact that they have been condemned by the Irish government – and numerous UN agencies – as a breach of its international humanitarian obligations.

“Ireland’s formal stance on Israel’s actions is further highlighted by its filing of a Declaration of Intervention at the International Court of Justice in South Africa’s case against Israel under the Genocide Convention on 6 January” it states.

Commenting on the letter Chair of the RTÉ sub-Branch Trevor Keegan said: “What was pressing last week is even more pressing this week, given Israel’s most recent pronouncement as to its intentions in Gaza.

“The formal stance of the Irish state is reflected in strong public sentiment across Ireland, which abhors Israel’s actions.

“We believe that RTÉ should reflect this opposition in its actions within the European Broadcasting Union.”

Speaking after the NUJ meeting, Chair of the Dublin Broadcasting Branch, Emma O Kelly, said: “The position of our members is clear. We do not believe that Israel should be allowed to participate in this year’s Eurovision, and we hope that RTÉ will adopt the same view.”

“As journalists, we note Israel’s targeting and killing of Palestinian media workers, who provide photographic, video and online content to newsrooms across the EBU in the absence of international journalists gaining access to Gaza.

“As well as the loss of life we are deeply concerned at the impact of this on media freedom and the EBU’s stated values.

“Considering all of the above, we are requesting that RTÉ, in line with other state broadcasters which have already done so, publicly and as a matter of urgency call on the EBU to suspend Israel’s appearance at Eurovision.”

As well as writing to the DG of RTÉ, Journalists at the station have also sent a letter to the Director General of the EBU Noel Curran, who is a former DG of RTÉ.

In 2019 the RTÉ NUJ sub-branch welcomed an assurance from the then DG, that any RTÉ worker who had a conscientious objection to working on the Eurovision Song Contest would have that right respected.

The sub-branch agreed to support any member who wished to exercise a conscientious objection. This position still stands.

Ireland will be represented by 24-year-old Norwegian singer-songwriter EMMY with her song Laika Party at this year’s Eurovision.

The 69th Eurovision Song Contest 2025 will be held in Basel, Switzerland.

Two semi-finals will take place on Tuesday May 13th and Thursday 15th followed by the Grand Final on Saturday May 17th 2024.

The singer will perform third in the second semi-final on Thursday May 15.