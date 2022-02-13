Spotlight On: Singer and body positivity advocate Stacey Dineen

For this week’s Spotlight On feature, we spoke to Stacey Dineen.

The Limerick native originally rose to prominence as a plus size model and body positivity advocate, and has recently launched her singing career.

At the age of 18, Stacey appeared on a Canadian TV series called The Fashion Hero, a competition which changes the unrealistic standards in the beauty and fashion industry and empowers real people to become role models for this generation.

Stacey went on to win the competition, becoming the first plus size model and youngest contestant to do so, and she will soon be returning to the show as a mentor.

The 23-year-old’s stunning debut single Ghost Of You was released on February 11, and Stacey hopes to drop an EP by the end of the year.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie ahead of the release of her single, Stacey opened up about her experiences with bullying, body-shaming, her reality TV experience, her modelling and music career, and her plans for the year ahead.

Take a look:

You started your career as a model. Was that something you always wanted to do and how did you get into it?

Modelling is something that I’ve always had interest in, mostly because I didn’t look like the stereotypical model and wanted to see how far I could take my career in the fashion industry.

I have always believed that all bodies are beautiful and unique, because no two are the same and it felt ridiculous to me that only one type of body was on the runway. I’m glad that these days there’s a lot more variety, it’s refreshing to see and promotes variety to the younger girls and boys growing up.

I started going to castings with agencies and faced a lot of rejection but my time finally came when I got casted on The Fashion Hero TV show which I went on to win as a plus size model while also being the youngest contestant on the show.

Tell us a bit about your experience on The Fashion Hero and why you decided to apply for it.

I applied to The Fashion Hero because I believed in the message. The Fashion Hero is all about accepting and celebrating all types of people. People with disabilities, people with skin conditions, people who are thin, people who are thick, anybody can apply for it and that’s what I found captivating.

It’s the first modelling show of its kind to have so much variety, it’s regular everyday people who all look different but are all respected and competing for the same win, they’re not categorised, and I love that. I love the idea of breaking down the ridiculous requirements in the fashion industry.

Growing up I never looked like any model on any magazine, but if I was a child today I would see variety. People of all shapes and sizes are actively involved in the modelling industry today and I think shows like the fashion hero help make that change.

Filming the show was an amazing experience, I travelled to Canada at just 19 years old on my own and filmed there for 6 weeks, making it through each elimination round and eventually winning.

We filmed in Montreal and it was really fun, inspiring and helped me figure out who I really am as a person. To this day it’s one of my life highlights. For season two, I’ll be returning as a mentor and special guest.

What exactly will your role as mentor entail and what are you most looking forward to about the show?

I’ll be doing tasks with the contestants while sharing my experience on the show, I also get to work beside AJ McLean from the backstreet boys and that is so exciting. I’m most looking forward to meeting all of the contestants and hearing their stories.

You have often used your platform to speak out on important issues, such as bullying and body positivity. What inspired you to do this and what has the reaction been like?

I’ve always been open about my experiences with bullying and body shaming and it’s something I’m passionate about. I just want people to know that no matter what they are worthy of self love and things will always get better.

Your chances of existing is 1 in 400 trillion, each life is literally a miracle and nobody should be allowed to take that away from you. You’re unique, and there’s nobody on this planet like you. Help is always there if you need it, but holding on and getting up every day is the secret, and talking about your experiences and emotions.

Growing up I remember being so self conscious and hating my body because it didn’t look smaller, I don’t want anybody else feeling that way because truthfully your body is the least interesting thing about you, you’ve got an entire personality that’s filled with so much more than just a physical appearance.

You are now preparing to release your debut single ‘Ghost Of You’. What made you decide to give music a go?

My first song ‘Ghost of You’ is one I hold close to my heart because it’s my first single, music has always been my dream career. When I was younger, I used to sing in my bedroom with the lights off for hours, I’ve always been a big fan of music and song writing but never had the inner strength or confidence to chase that dream, but during lockdown I forced myself to give it a go, because nobody can chase my dreams for me. That’s on me.

Who are your musical inspirations?

My musical inspirations range from Adele, Mimi Webb and Tate McRae. I can relate to their music and the lyrics are beautiful as well as their melody’s.

How would you describe your music?

I would describe my music as pure pop. I like to try and make my songs as catchy as possible while having meaningful lyrics, I get inspiration from other pop singers and put my own twist on it with my own story. The melody is one of the most important parts.

What can we expect to see from you in the year ahead?

This year I expect to drop an EP by the end of 2022, kickstart performing in public as it is my biggest fear, but also my biggest dream. I just want to make music that people feel good about and relate to, while enjoying the journey myself. It’s all about the little steps.

Starting my music career has been on my mind for as long as I can remember, and since I’m currently preparing for my first song release I would say this year is off to a great start.

What advice would you give to your younger self?

12 year old Stacey would be so proud of 23 year old Stacey. If I could go back in time I would tell myself to “just go for it”. No matter what, just go for it.