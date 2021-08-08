Spotlight On: Irish TikTok star Nia Gallagher

The 20-year-old is currently living in LA

Our Spotlight On feature is back and this week, we spoke to Irish TikTok star Nia Gallagher.

The 20-year-old has over 292.2k followers on the popular social media platform (@nia_gall) – where she creates fashion, lifestyle, dance and comedy videos.

The Longford native, who recently moved to LA to pursue a career as a content creator, has also started a YouTube channel – where she has nearly 4k subscribers.

Nia chatted to Goss.ie about creating content, her decision to move stateside, and dealing with cruel online trolls…

How did you first get into TikTok?

My cousins from America introduced me to TikTok. It was called musical.ly at the time and I’ve been on the app ever since.

I started it to keep in contact with my cousins. But overtime, I began to gain a following for just being myself and it was and still is amazing.

What advice would you give to someone who is trying to grow a following on TikTok?

I would definitely tell them to BE ACTIVE!! Post as much as you can. Sometimes it’s not always quality over quantity. When growing a following your fan base love to keep up with everything you’re up to, but don’t forget to give yourself breaks.

Another thing is to be yourself. There are too many copycats nowadays and people can see that. So remember to be yourself and you will attract your own tribe. Overtime it will benefit you greatly as you’re not putting on an act. You’re just being you!

How do you decide what content to post?

When posting I like to follow trends but sometimes if I find something funny or relatable going on in my life, I just film it there and then and post.

I’m a gal who loves schedules, but sometimes it’s okay to not always have one. No one’s perfect.

What goes on behind the scenes of the job that people may not realise?

I would show more of the behind the scenes but I feel viewers might find it boring. I would spend hours on my laptop sending emails, editing photos and videos, brainstorming ideas for TikToks and outfits for Instagram.

During the behind the scenes it takes a toll on me mentally. As a content creator and a person I always want to show people my best side. However, at times that can be hard.

How did your decision to move to LA come about?

Flying to LA was a huge step for me. The idea came about by watching American content creators on YouTube and TikTok.

I’ve always wanted to do it but there was always something holding me back. This time I wasn’t going to let it happen. I booked tickets, quarantined and headed to The States.

Do you feel there is more exposure/ opportunities in LA?

There’s many reasons why I moved but mainly was for opportunities. There’s a lot more open minded people here. Especially when it comes to social media and content creation, it’s more accepting and understood.

My mental health wasn’t doing too well back in Ireland. Most days I was in bed not knowing what to do. I needed a change in scenery. I wanted out of my bed, my house, my town, my home.

I’ve been to America plenty of times and every time I was there I would come home happier. That’s what I wanted so that’s what I did.

Have you noticed a difference in Irish TikTokers and American TikTokers?

Yes a huge difference!! I feel Irish TikTokers are a lot more creative and funny. That could be because I don’t understand American comedy, but I love the Irish community.

The Irish community of TikTokers are friendly and don’t care about numbers too much. However, I’ve met some lovely content creators here and importantly, friends.

Do you get hate online and how do you deal with it?

Yes and no. I get the loveliest of messages off supporters and it gives me such a boost. My comments mostly consist of my body. Comments such as ‘thin’, ‘scrawny’, ‘eat’, ‘skeleton’, ‘flat’, ‘starved’, and ‘matchstick’ just to name a few.

Receiving death threats too is very common. I don’t understand how someone can say such things to another person.

As we all know, we have to take the good with the bad. To be a content creator you have to learn to take criticism but not hate. There’s a difference.

What is your favourite thing about your job?

My favourite thing about being a TikToker is how I can express myself and be me. Not to forget the amazing friends I’ve made from the platform.

Those online friendships became real. It’s an amazing thing and I’ll keep TikToking until I’m old.