Spotlight On: Irish singer Sophie Doyle Ryder

"Music has always been a safe space for me..."

For this week’s Spotlight On feature, we spoke to Irish singer Sophie Doyle Ryder.

The Dublin native released her debut single ‘MOOD’ in 2019, and her hit track ‘ENOUGH’ came out in February.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie, the songstress opened up about how she first got into music and dealing with online trolls.

Tell me how you first got into music? I grew up in a very music-oriented home. My dad was my main influence when it comes to what I listen to, he introduced me to some of the most iconic bands and artists in the world at such a young age. My mam sang to me every night, my granny was in her church choir! I was so surrounded by music and I guess I just latched onto it! What inspired you to pursue a career in music?

Music has always been a safe space for me, and when you feel that comfortable and happy doing something, why not do it forever?

What three pieces of advice would you give to someone looking to pursue a career in music?

“Be ready to work! is definitely the most important one. Nobody is just talented nowadays, you need to be a content creator too!

Make sure your image is the real you! As a young artist, the “real me” changes every single day, but I make sure I always stay true to myself.

Write from your deepest emotional point. My spot is just in between my ribs, that’s where I feel the most emotion so when I write, I envision pouring the emotions out of me onto the paper.

Who is your biggest inspiration when you’re writing music?

Right now, it’s Benee. She is incredible. Her lyrics are so detailed and relatable.

How did you feel when you released your first song ‘Mood’? Was it a surreal moment?

I just turned 17 and I started back to school after leaving for 4th year. I felt like I had finally started the puzzle of my life, and Mood was the first piece. It was an amazing feeling hearing it on the radio for the first time, I'll never forget that. I still get such a buzz when I hear my music on the radio. Do you find it harder to switch off from work or social media during the lockdowns? Definitely harder to switch off from social media. I do love a good tiktok and reel but I honestly hate my phone so going to work or writing for a few days is actually blissful for me, it's how I switch off! Did you find it hard to create a balance between music and school? Definitely, one of the hardest things I've had to do! But I am so glad I stuck it out and did what I needed to do for school so I can really focus on my music now. Have you received any online trolling and what do you think needs to be done to stop it happening? Of course, TikTok is the worst for it. I actually don't think it's stoppable though, there are too many sad people in the world. When I get a negative comment no matter how mean I just laugh. I know that the only opinion about me that matters is mine. What exciting things can we expect to see from you in the future? Well I've just finished writing my Ep! So get excited for that! Four pretty groovy tunes. What has helped you to stay positive/motivated throughout this past year? My friends and family, when I feel down or frustrated I go out with my friends and do something fun even if it's just a walk and talk! I do love to go to the beach to walk by myself as well. Meditation and mindfulness are my key to a happy mind.