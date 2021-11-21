Spotlight On: Grammy-nominated songwriter RuthAnne Cunningham

For this week’s Spotlight On feature, we spoke to Grammy-nominated songwriter RuthAnne Cunningham.

The Dublin native has worked with the likes of John Legend, Britney Spears, JoJo and Niall Horan, and spearheaded the Irish Women in Harmony group.

In her exclusive interview with Goss.ie, the singer spoke about her music, her experiences of the showbiz industry, the Britney Spears conservatorship and her future plans.

How did you first get into music? Was it always your plan to make a career of it?

I first got into music from very young. I wrote my first song at 7yrs old. My dad had given me a mic and a two track tape recorder and I started writing and was always singing around the house and just obsessed with music. It was always what I knew I wanted to do as a career.

How would you describe your music? What is your favourite song you have ever written?

I would describe my music as soulful emotional pop with substance. My favourite song I’ve written is ‘The Vow’ because just seeing the amount of couples who’ve had it as their wedding song from all over the world and videos of mothers playing it to soothe their babies or dedicating it for loved ones who’ve been lost it feels like it has connected so far and wide and means a lot to people. That’s why I write music, to make people feel something and connect.

When did you realise you’d “made it”? What has been the highlight in your career to date?

Honestly I don’t think there’s one moment where I feel like ‘I’ve made it’ because I’m still in it and always striving to achieve more and do more and just keep going and hopefully get better and better at what I do. Making it can mean a lot of different things to people but for me really making it is getting to wake up everyday and make music as my full time job. I’m very grateful for that.

I have so many highlights it’s hard to pick one but I’d say one was being Grammy nominated with John Legend for my writing on his Xmas album in 2020 and getting to go to the Grammys and just be there was a dream come true and now I have this Grammy nominated certificate on my wall which I’m really proud of. More recently writing a song on Diana Ross’ new album that just came out has been a highlight beacause she’s so iconic.

You’ve worked with some huge names in the industry, including Niall Horan and John Legend. What were those experiences like?

They’re both amazing artists in very different genres so I feel really grateful I’ve got to work with them both. Niall has a very clear vision of what he wants and likes and that’s so important when writing with an artist and he always wants to write the best song we can and yet the process with him has always be super fun and comfortable and easy. I feel like we have chats and then the songs just write themselves. And he’s Irish so we get on great and he reminds me of home which is lovely.

Writing with John legend is always a pinch me moment cos I was so influenced by his music when I was younger and a fan of him as an artist so to actually then be in the room with him writing with just him on piano and me sitting there singing with him was just mad. Again very easy to work with and just so uber talented, a legend really.

Who would be your dream person to collaborate with (alive or dead)?

Lauryn Hill would be someone I would love to write with or sing with or Alicia Keys those are two artists who massively influenced me. Also Jeff Buckley rest his soul, I would’ve loved to write with.

Congratulations on your pregnancy! How have you been feeling? Any unusual cravings?

Thank you! Once I got past the first trimester which was tough I’ve really really enjoyed being pregnant and I’m just fascinated by what my body is doing, growing a life it’s so cool. The main craving I’ve had throughout is a BLT sandwich, which is very random I just can’t get enough of them. Now we are literally in the last few weeks so I’m just so excited now to meet our baby and become a mum!

You have opened up about your experience with endometriosis and also about suffering a miscarriage. What made you decide to tell your story?

Once I got diagnosed with endometriosis, I knew it was something I wanted to talk publicly about because the statistics of the amount of women suffering for years with this disease without any cure with so little funding going into it and so little education about it and such a stigma around it and woman’s menstrual health in general, I felt it was important that I speak out. It’s something that I will continue to raise awareness for and fight for because no woman should have to live in chronic pain and be told their being dramatic or that it’s just a bad period…..it’s so much more than that, a full body disease that effects every aspect of your body physically and mentally and we need to find cures and quicker ways to diagnose before it effects fertility cos that’s what ends up happening a lot of the time.

Same goes for my miscarriage, I think it’s so important to speak up in a world where social media makes everyone’s lives look perfect. Talking to people after my miscarriage and finding out how many women go through it made me feel not alone and helped me through. So, I wanted to tell my story and hopefully help other women out there and also give some hope with the news of our rainbow baby on the way.

We hear a lot of stories about the music industry that aren’t all positive. Have you had any experience with that and what way do you deal with it?

I definitely have experienced all the nasty sides of the music business, at some point I’ll probably write a book because I have a lot of stories. I spent my 20’s in Hollywood and that came with amazing experiences in the industry and some very dark experiences in the industry especially being a woman in music.

It’s not an easy industry, my love for music is the only reason I’m still in it there’s a lot that needs to change, there’s a lot of abuse of power in every aspect and artists and writers tend to be screwed over in so many ways because of that which can be incredibly deflating. I try keep my head down and keep it about the music and make the best music I can and not get dragged down in the bulls***.

You’ve worked with Britney Spears in the past. How do you feel about her conservatorship being terminated?

I’m really really happy for her. I think this has been way overdue and I just can’t believe what she’s been through and how it took this long for it to be stopped. This would never ever have happened to a male artist so again it reminds me how much work there still is to do to protect women in music. I just hope nothing like this ever happens again and I hope she now can live her life exactly how she wants with the freedom that never should have been taken from her.

What advice would you offer to aspiring singer/ songwriters?

My advice would be to practice your craft, do the 10,000 hours so that when the big opportunities come and the lucky breaks you are fully prepared for those moments. Trust the process and remember that everyone’s journey is different so don’t compare yourself and lastly if your in it for money and fame pick a different career. You gotta love music beyond to be able to do this as a career.

Have you any exciting projects coming up that you can tell us about?

I’m always writing for other people so there is some songs coming out next year I can’t say with who yet though and I’m also writing my next album so lots to come so keep an eye out.

Where do you see yourself five years from now?

I’ll be a mum and a wife so that’s exciting. I just see myself still making music and continuing to hopefully write songs and sing songs that connect with people.