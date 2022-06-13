SPIN 1038 announce shock departure of hosts Graham O’Toole and Nathan O’Reilly

SPIN 1038 has announced the shock departure of Graham O’Toole and Nathan O’Reilly.

The duo hosted SPIN’s breakfast show Fully Charged for five years, but have now decided to leave the station.

The pair presented their last breakfast show on Monday morning.

Commenting on the news, James Brownlow, Managing Editor of Music and Entertainment at Bauer Media Audio Ireland said: “Thanks to Graham & Nathan for their time on SPIN. They’ve been fantastic hosts of Fully Charged and we wish them well.”

Graham and Nathan are yet to comment on the news publicly.

SPIN 1038 will announce a new breakfast show line-up in the coming weeks, with SPIN favourites Peter Collins and Tara Walsh hosting Fully Charged in the interim.