SPIN 1038 announce new breakfast show hosts after shock departure of Graham O’Toole and Nathan O’Reilly

SPIN 1038 have announced their new breakfast show line-up, following the shock departure of Graham O’Toole and Nathan O’Reilly.

The duo decided to leave the station back in June, after hosting SPIN’s breakfast show Fully Charged for five years.

On Thursday, the radio station announced the launch of their new morning show, hosted by Emma Nolan, Dave Hammond and Aisling Bonner.

SPIN Breakfast with Emma, Dave and Aisling will hit the airwaves in the coming weeks, and promises to serve up a menu of the biggest hit music and the hottest entertainment news with a side of friendly banter from this new trio.

James Brownlow, Managing Editor of Music & Entertainment, said: “From the moment they first hit a studio together, it was amazing to hear this authentic chemistry light up the mics – the kind that only best friends have.”

“Their positive and energetic attitude is the perfect formula for breakfast radio, and we cannot wait for our SPIN audience to hear them in action every morning.”