Spice Girls star set to appear on Friday night’s The Late Late Show

Spice Girls star Mel C is set to appear on Friday night’s The Late Late Show.

The 48-year-old has been part of the chart-topping girl group which has been on and off for the past three decades.

A spokesperson for The Late Late Show said: “Melanie C to spice up Friday night as she is set to join host Ryan Tubridy live in studio on this week’s Late Late Show.”

Mel recently opened up about an alleged traumatic experience before the first ever Spice Girls.

In an interview on Elizabeth Day’s How to Fail podcast, the 48-year-old claimed she was assaulted by a massage therapist at a spa in a hotel in Istanbul in 1997.

The singer was staying in the hotel the night before the group was set to hit the stage for the first time ever.

The story features in her new memoir Who I AM: My Story By Melanie Chisholm.