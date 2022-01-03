Spencer Matthews reveals how he almost ruined his wedding to Vogue Williams

Spencer Matthews has revealed how he almost ruined his wedding to Vogue Williams.

The couple tied the knot at his family’s estate in the Scottish Highlands in June 2018, months before they welcomed their first child Theodore.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, Spencer said: “I was still drinking when we got married in 2018 up in Glen Affric in Scotland, so there was plenty of champagne and whisky at the wedding…”

“I took a paddleboard out on the loch in the morning with James Middleton. We mistimed it and only got in 15 minutes before the service.”

Months later, the former Made In Chelsea star quit drinking for good, shortly before their son Theodore was born.

Spencer confessed: “When Vogue was pregnant with Theodore, my casual drinking had to stop…”

“Typically, in my life, I have been a selfish individual and I feel less selfish with her, particularly now that we have children. I try my best to put the kids first.”

Vogue, who is currently pregnant with their third child, added: “Drinking’s not really a part of our lives anymore, which is a good thing.”

“Spenny would always drink a lot more than me. I don’t really like the taste of alcohol.”

“I think it was important for him to stop drinking. He came to the realisation himself but I definitely encouraged it… It was affecting his productivity and his focus. It’s been a positive thing for our relationship.”

Last year, Spencer admitted he quit drinking to save his marriage to Vogue.

Speaking on a Tap Into Success webinar for Nicorette, the 33-year-old said: “There was a really good chance that my wife would have left me if I carried on drinking the way I was drinking.”

“For the first time in my life I put her first. Usually the old me would have said, ‘Do you know what? Fine. If you don’t like it then get out.'”

“I had this really kind of selfish ‘me before anyone else’ streak before,” he admitted.

“When I realised I cared more about her than I do perhaps myself, and that I was making her see less in me, that gave me a real burning desire to be better for her, initially.”