Spencer Matthews mortifies wife Vogue Williams by revealing they ‘have sex in public places’

Spencer Matthews mortified his wife Vogue Williams this week by revealing they “have sex in public places”.

The 33-year-old made the confession on the latest episode of their self-titled podcast ‘Spencer & Vogue’, much to his wife’s horror.

The conversation started after Vogue read out a fan’s question, which asked: “What’s the strangest activity you’ve ever done together?”

Spencer replied, “We obviously can’t talk about that on the pod,” to which Vogue said, “I don’t think we’ve done anything that strange.”

However, the former Made In Chelsea star quickly remarked, “We’ve done all kinds of weird s**t. What are you talking about?”

Vogue asked, “Like what?,” and Spencer explained, “We have sex in public places.”

Vogue stopped him and said, “No we don’t. Would you stop, no we don’t. Where?” and her husband admitted: “In the sauna.”

The mother-of-three confirmed her husband’s statement, but insisted: “That’s not a public place!”

However, Spencer disagreed and said: “Well it kind of is, anyone can walk in.”

The TV presenter then cut off the conversation by saying: “Anyway we’re not getting into that!”

Vogue and Spencer often speak candidly about their sex life, and earlier this year they revealed they had been put on a “two week sex ban” by a doctor.

Speaking on her and Joanne McNally’s podcast ‘My Therapist Ghosted Me’ while she was still pregnant with their son Otto, she said: “I went to the doctor the other day, I’m on a sex ban, while I go to the Maldives.”

“I’m lying there with a probe in me, and the doctor says, ‘You can’t have sex for two weeks until you get back, so I can keep an eye on it.'”

“And Spencer’s face, he was like, ‘Excuse me, what, Dr Vasso?’ We were looking at my cervix and every time I laughed, which was constant because he kept going on about it, it was becoming more of a problem.”

She then added, “My cervix is a little bit open so I have to be careful. I’m allowed to go swimming, I’m not allowed to go for fast walks or do high impact stuff.”

Vogue and Spencer are currently holidaying with their three children – Theodore, 3, Gigi, 1, and newborn Otto – in Spain.