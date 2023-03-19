Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams are bringing their hit podcast to Dublin’s 3Olympia Theatre this September.

In their topical hit podcast, called Spencer & Vogue, the married couple let listeners into their lives – albeit begrudgingly by Spencer.

You’ll hear what they’re doing, thinking, and disagreeing on as they bring topics to the table and play games with Google.

From social media, to money, friends to Spencer’s obsession with Jeff Bezos, there’s never a dull conversation or lack of opinion.

Spencer & Vogue Live! is coming Dublin’s 3Olympia Theatre on September 20th, 2023.

Tickets priced from €39.90 go on sale on Friday, March 24th at 10am from Ticketmaster.

