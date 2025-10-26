Social media users left ‘in stitches’ as news of Catherine Connolly’s presidency hits US celebrity updates account

Social media users have been left “in stitches” as news of Catherine Connolly’s presidency made it to a popular American celebrity updates account.

On Friday, 24 October 2025, citizens across Ireland cast their vote to elect our next President, with Catherine Connolly winning the vote in a landslide.

Ms Connolly secured 63.4% of the vote (914,143), with Heather Humphreys gaining 29.5% of the vote (424,987) and former candidate Jim Gavin getting 7.2% of the vote (103,568). 213,738 of votes cast were also spoiled.

The current President is Michael D. Higgins, who was inaugurated on 11 November 2011 and re-elected in October 2018.

Following the news, social media users took to X, where they were surprised to see the popular American celebrity updates account Pop Base, sharing the news.

The account, which calls itself “your best source for all pop culture related entertainment, news, award show coverage, chart updates, statistics and more,” announced the news to its 2.3 million followers, writing: “Catherine Connolly, an independent left-wing politician, has won the Irish presidential race.”

Catherine Connolly, an independent left-wing politician, has won the Irish presidential race. She becomes the nation’s third Female president. pic.twitter.com/aa29rVwGcr — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 25, 2025

They continued: “She becomes the nation’s third Female president.”

Irish social media users were left confused but impressed by the recognition of the election, with one writing: “Catherine Connolly making it on pop base i know thats right,” and others writing: “Pop base what are you doing here???”

See how social media users reacted, with many calling it “wild.”

Catherine Connolly making it on pop base iktr https://t.co/xbVGu1g8dA — Rachael (@markruffaloTD) October 25, 2025

CATHERINE CONNOLLY MENTION ON POP BASE https://t.co/sYnVnF5uog — dee 🦔 STUDYING FILM (@tinymurdergnome) October 26, 2025

pop base posting about catherine connolly is wild — elle (@ellenllorraine) October 26, 2025

not catherine connolly made it to pop base😭😭😭 https://t.co/67DWrOj4Ph — Kyra🎀 (@PrincessKyrax) October 26, 2025

The concept of catherine connolly making it to pop base https://t.co/KdQd2TvTEI — 𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐢 (@enchauntedwig) October 25, 2025

Catherine Connolly on pop base? Oh that’s iconic https://t.co/WjLwsV0Tca — Elle 🐾 (@ElleRoseex) October 25, 2025

catherine connolly on pop base is crazy https://t.co/5PFed3hG9K — n; free 🍉 (@alittlebituhuh) October 25, 2025

catherine connolly pop base debut what the hell sure lets celebrate getting woker ! https://t.co/eONzTmhwVY — emma (@ripavengers) October 25, 2025

Why’s Pop Base tweeting about Catherine Connolly omg https://t.co/4dr1IQ9Y0V — theo (@collinsology) October 25, 2025

Pop base what are you doing here😭 Anyway yup catherine connolly https://t.co/kLVsvM6bIZ — aoibhínn🍄 (@GIRLISNIGHTMARE) October 25, 2025

catherine connolly stuns on pop base debut https://t.co/jmN4oXiUU4 — zoë (@youngandamused) October 25, 2025