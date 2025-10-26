Ad
HomeIrish Showbiz

Latest Posts

Social media users left ‘in stitches’ as news of Catherine Connolly’s presidency hits US celebrity updates account

Presidential candidate Catherine Connolly, Independent, during the first televised debate of the 2025 Presidential Election campaign on Virgin Medias The Tonight Show in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent

Social media users have been left “in stitches” as news of Catherine Connolly’s presidency made it to a popular American celebrity updates account.

On Friday, 24 October 2025, citizens across Ireland cast their vote to elect our next President, with Catherine Connolly winning the vote in a landslide.

Ms Connolly secured 63.4% of the vote (914,143), with Heather Humphreys gaining 29.5% of the vote (424,987) and former candidate Jim Gavin getting 7.2% of the vote (103,568). 213,738 of votes cast were also spoiled.

Michael D Higgins

The current President is Michael D. Higgins, who was inaugurated on 11 November 2011 and re-elected in October 2018.

Following the news, social media users took to X, where they were surprised to see the popular American celebrity updates account Pop Base, sharing the news.

The account, which calls itself “your best source for all pop culture related entertainment, news, award show coverage, chart updates, statistics and more,” announced the news to its 2.3 million followers, writing: “Catherine Connolly, an independent left-wing politician, has won the Irish presidential race.”

They continued: “She becomes the nation’s third Female president.”

Irish social media users were left confused but impressed by the recognition of the election, with one writing: “Catherine Connolly making it on pop base i know thats right,” and others writing: “Pop base what are you doing here???”

See how social media users reacted, with many calling it “wild.”

Ad
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

us showbiz

uk showbiz

Latest News

@goss.ie
161.0k Followers
Follow

Contact us

Call to action

Interested in advertising with Goss Meda? Email our Sales Team below for our advertising rates.

EMAIL