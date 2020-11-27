Social media star Ste Brown teams up with Gardaí to release new song about Covid guidelines

Social media star Ste Brown teams up with Gardaí to release new...

Dublin rapper and social media star Ste Brown has teamed up with the Gardaí to release a new song promoting Covid-19 guidelines.

The 13-year-old, who went viral earlier this year with his hit song ‘Noggin’, released a new tune called ‘Let’s Do It For Each Other’ today.

The song, which was released alongside a music video, stresses the importance of wearing masks and social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio 1, Ste said he started working on the song after he was approached by Dun Laoghaire Community Garda Marian Power.

Teenage Dublin rapper Ste Brown speaks on Morning Ireland about teaming up with the gardaí for his new Covid-19 track and video https://t.co/EFvCzXut9w — RTÉ News (@rtenews) November 27, 2020

“So Marian Power approached me asking if I’d like to make a rap and collab with them to prevent the spread [of Covid-19],” he explained.

“And the way we [prevent the spread] outside of school and after school, like when we’re going out and stuff like that.”

“So I said, ‘Yeah I’ll do it,’ and we’ve been doing this for like a solid two months now nearly.”

Ste appears in the music video alongside other students from his school, and it was shot in a local playground.