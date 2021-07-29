Social media star Michael Fry lands role in upcoming Irish series

The show is being filmed in Cork this summer

Michael Fry has landed a role in an upcoming Irish series.

The comedian, who is known by his social media handle @BigDirtyFry, will star in the TV adaptation of Graham Norton’s bestselling book ‘Holding’ – which is being filmed in Skibbereen this summer.

Sharing the exciting news on Instagram, Michael wrote: “I have some news! Buzzing to get going.”

Michael is best known for his hilarious indie remixes of viral Irish and UK moments – including Nadine Coyle’s infamous age scandal and Big Brother’s ‘David’s Dead’ moment.

Set in the fictional village of Duneen, ‘Holding’ will see police officer Sergeant PJ Collins (played by Conleth Hill) try to solve a serious crime, after the body of long-lost local legend Tommy Burke is discovered.

Brenda Fricker, Siobhán McSweeney, Charlene McKenna, Helen Behan and Pauline McLynn will also star in the series, which is being directed by Kathy Byrne.

