Social media star Fionnuala Jay marries her longterm love Cian Roche in intimate ceremony

Fionnuala Jay has married her longtime love Cian Roche in an intimate ceremony.

The social media star and presenter, who rose to prominence for her Love Island commentary and is now a regular on Virgin Media, shared the happy news with her 66k Instagram followers on Friday.

Sharing photos of them on their wedding day, she wrote: “Recession indicator 😔 11.04.2025 🤍.”

The bride looked chic in a pearl embellished gown, which she paired with cool cat-eye sunglasses.

It’s understood this was just their legal ceremony, and they will be hosting a larger celebration later this year.

Fionnuala, whose real last name is Jones, announced her engagement to Cian in July 2023, after he popped the question during a romantic weekend away.

Alongside a photo of her ring, Fionnuala wrote: “Me: ‘Wow everyone’s getting engaged, there must be something in the water!’ Cian: ‘Haha yeah 🙂 that’s mad 🙂 anyway!’”

Roz Purcell commented on the post: “Delighted for ye ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Presenter Katja Mia wrote: “OMG❤️❤️❤️ congrats you two.”

Louise Cooney also penned: “Awh huge congrats to you both 💕💕”