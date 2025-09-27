Social media star and presenter Fionnuala Jay marries longtime love Cian Roche in second ceremony

Fionnuala Jay married her longtime love Cian Roche in a second ceremony on Friday.

The couple legally wed in her native Cork back in April, but exchanged vows in front of their family and friends at Fernhill House Hotel in Clonakilty this weekend.

The social media star and presenter, who rose to prominence for her Love Island commentary and is now a regular on Virgin Media, shared the happy news with her 68.4k Instagram followers.

Fionnuala shared a stunning video of the pair posing for photos in the gardens of their venue.

The bride stunned in a white wedding dress with a bardot neckline, while Cian wore a grey suit.

She captioned the post: “So nice I married him twice ❣️ @theweddingcontentco

For their legal ceremony in April, Fionnuala looked chic in a pearl embellished gown, which she paired with cool cat-eye sunglasses.

Fionnuala, whose real last name is Jones, announced her engagement to Cian in July 2023, after he popped the question during a romantic weekend away.

Alongside a photo of her ring, Fionnuala wrote: “Me: ‘Wow everyone’s getting engaged, there must be something in the water!’ Cian: ‘Haha yeah that’s mad anyway!’”

Roz Purcell commented on the post: “Delighted for ye ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Presenter Katja Mia wrote: “OMG❤️❤️❤️ congrats you two.”

Louise Cooney also penned: “Awh huge congrats to you both 💕💕”