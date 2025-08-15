Social media star and presenter Carl Mullan lands exciting new role at this year’s Rose of Tralee

Social media star and presenter Carl Mullan has landed an exciting new role at this year’s Rose of Tralee.

Speaking on 2FM Breakfast with Carl, Roz & Aisling on Friday morning, the RTÉ star announced that he would take up the role of Master of Ceremonies at the 2025 Rose of Tralee Festival.

The televised event, hosted by Dáithí O Sé and Kathryn Thomas, will air on Monday, 18 August and Tuesday, 19 August at 8pm – with a break for the Nine O’Clock News – on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.

Carl will introduce all 32 roses to stage across both nights.

The Rose of Tralee will be available to watch for free, live and on-demand by audiences in Ireland and around the world on RTÉ Player.

James Patrice will also return with backstage antics as the official Rose Reporter.

The Rose of Tralee International Festival is a celebration of Irish culture and heritage, connecting the global Irish community.

The Festival is supported by over 70 Rose Centres globally in Ireland, the UK, Europe, Middle East, North America, Australia and New Zealand.

Now celebrating its 65th festival, the Rose of Tralee International Festival remains one of Ireland’s most enduring and beloved cultural events, bringing together people from across the country and around the world to celebrate Irish identity, heritage and ambition.

The five-day Festival culminates in the selection of the International Rose of Tralee, a year-long ambassador role, representing Ireland and the Festival, both locally and around the world.

The 2025 Rose of Tralee International Festival will take place from 15-19 August.