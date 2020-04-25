SNEAK PEEK: Gerry Ryan documentary will give a ‘unique insight’ into his personal life and career

The documentary will air ten years after his sudden death

It’s been ten years since RTÉ broadcaster Gerry Ryan’s sudden passing.

His death at the age of 53 shocked the nation and provoked an outpouring of public sympathy across Ireland, as thousands of people throughout the country queued to sign books of condolence in the days and weeks following his passing.

Gerry’s distinctive voice, memorable laugh and unforgettable character are forever missed by his loyal listeners, and many in the industry have said there will never be a broadcaster quite like him again.

This Sunday, 26th April, on RTÉ One, a one off documentary will give a unique insight into Gerry’s life and career using unseen archive footage from Gerry’s life.

The programme will feature contributions from those close to him – including his brother, Mano Ryan, and friends; Dave Fanning, Joe Duffy, Harry Crosbie and Fiona Looney.

It pieces together a sense of what Gerry’s ‘legacy’ is and asks how he should be remembered, and, whether Gerry’s greatest legacy is his five children.

Gerry joined RTÉ when Radio 2 was launched in 1979 and found his home there for the rest of his broadcasting career.

His wife Morah became known to his listeners as “Mrs. Ryan” and listeners soon felt they knew him intimately as he shared his family stories and everyday experiences on the airwaves.

Gerry could talk to superstars and housewives, but always gave his listeners a fly-on-the-wall view into other people’s lives.

In 2008 Gerry had a painful split with Morah, his wife of 26 years. Later that year Gerry began a relationship with the former South African ambassador Melanie Verwoerd.

This documentary examines Gerry’s beginnings, his career as a hugely successful “shock jock” and his highs and lows on television.

It tells the story of a family man who died suddenly and when the results of his inquest found illicit drugs in his system, what was left behind.

Ten years after that untimely death; this documentary looks at what will be Gerry Ryan’s enduring legacy? And how should he be remembered?

Gerry Ryan – A Legacy will broadcast at 9.30pm on Sunday 26th April on RTÉ One.