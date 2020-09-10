The series will premiere this week

Snapchat set to launch docuseries about Conor McGregor’s rise to fame

Snapchat is set to launch a new docuseries about Conor McGregor’s rise to fame.

Conor McGregor Vs The World will feature interviews with the Crumlin native’s friends, and fellow professional fighters.

Snapchat shared a trailer for the eight-part series on social media, ahead of it’s premiere on September 12.

To say he was an instigator is an understatement. Conor McGregor is one of the most notorious fighters in MMA history. Watch how he swung to the top in Conor VS The World, only on Snapchat 👊https://t.co/RDOWojIuGH pic.twitter.com/X9WzRsS9jw — Snapchat (@Snapchat) September 9, 2020

The news comes after Conor announced his retirement for the third time back in June.

Since then, the MMA fighter has become engaged to his longterm love Dee Devlin.

The father-of-two popped the question on the weekend of Dee’s 33rd birthday, showing off her massive rock on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram What a birthday, my future wife ! A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Aug 8, 2020 at 7:43am PDT

