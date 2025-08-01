Síomha Ní Ruairc shares her thoughts on finding out her baby’s gender

Síomha Ní Ruairc has shared her thoughts on finding out her baby’s gender, only a few days after announcing she is pregnant.

The Gaeilgeoir is expecting her first child with husband Cathal Pendred, a year after they tied the knot at the lavish Lough Eske Castle in Co. Donegal.

Taking to Instagram to share the news, Síomha wrote, “Leanbh nua ag teacht ar an saol mí Eanáir 2026 🤍” which sweetly translates into “New baby coming into the world in January 2026.”

Hosting her regular slot on Ireland AM alongside Alan Hughes, her co-host congratulated her and said that there is “a bit of a glow about her.”

Síomha said: “I’m due in January, so I should be around here until Christmas time. It’ll be a very different Christmas for me this year!”

When asked if she’s going to find out the sex of the baby, the TV star explained why she and Cathal want to keep it a mystery.

She quipped that you “can Google anything in the world, but I can’t Google what’s in my womb.”

Taking to her Instagram story after the show, Síomha thanked the viewers and her followers for all their support.

She penned: “GRMA for all the lovely messages – even though some of ye were on to me – those of you with eagle eyes and a sixth sense.”

“We’re delighted, it’s come at a lovely time. We absolutely know how fortunate we are, too.”

In June, Síomha said she would be “lost” without her husband, following the unexpected death of her sister on April 20th.

The Grá ar an Trá presenter announced the sudden passing of her sister Una in May.

Sharing photos of herself and Una over the years, she wrote: “My sister Úna passed away two weeks ago. My beautiful, wildly intelligent and annoyingly driven sister died and I’m heartbroken.”

“Ní chreidim é fós. Growing up, we were never without eachother. In our teenage years, we absolutely killed eachother – as sisters do. As adults, we accepted eachother for exactly who we are and I’m so proud of everything she achieved in her too-short life.”

“My family and I can’t thank everyone enough for the support we’ve received since. The sandwiches, lasagnas, cakes. The chats, hugs, stories, touches of hands. We have the most amazing network of friends, neighbours, colleagues and of course family,” she continued.

“Go raibh míle maith agaibh. We’ve been blown away and so sincerely touched by the kindness of people. It reminds me of white blood cells, rushing to fight off infection. Community, rushing to help ease the pain.”

“Now, we face a new normal without her. But she’ll be with me – like a handprint on my heart. It’ll never not be; Úna agus Síomha,” she added.