Síomha Ní Ruairc feels her pregnancy is ‘a real gift’ as she grieves late sister

Síomha Ní Ruairc has shared that she feels her pregnancy is “a real gift” as she grieves her late sister, Úna.

The Gaeilgeoir is expecting her first child with husband Cathal Pendred, a year after they tied the knot at the lavish Lough Eske Castle in Co. Donegal.

Taking to Instagram to share the news, Síomha wrote, “Leanbh nua ag teacht ar an saol mí Eanáir 2026 🤍” which sweetly translates into “New baby coming into the world in January 2026.”

Speaking with VIP Magazine, the Ireland AM host revealed that she’s holding her other sister extra closer after the loss of Úna.

“I take it all one day at a time, that’s all anyone can do, but this is special, a real gift,” she told the outlet.

“I’m definitely holding my other sister closer than ever now. I’m trying not to take for granted any of the relationships in my life because you never know when that relationship could end abruptly, you’re never expecting it to.”

“I can be a divil when it comes to racing through life, moving onto the next thing and the next thing and the next thing, but that doesn’t leave you a lot of space to realise what you’re very lucky to have.”

“I’m trying to slow down a little bit and be a bit more contemplative of how fortunate I am for the things I do have in my life.”

Síomha explained how important becoming a mother one day has always been to her, and said, “My mam tells this story about how when I was younger, they’d ask me what I wanted to be when I grew up, and I’d always say ‘a mammy.'”

“Me in my twenties would have been horrified to hear eight-year-old me say that. I’m very ambitious, very career driven, but it’s always been on the cards for me.”

She added: “I’m very excited. And I’m excited to see what I’m like as a mam. I expect I’ll be very much like my own mother, but sure aren’t we all? It’ll be a good thing if I am!”

In May, the Grá ar an Trá presenter announced the sudden passing of her sister Úna.

Sharing photos of herself and Una over the years, she wrote: “My sister Úna passed away two weeks ago. My beautiful, wildly intelligent and annoyingly driven sister died and I’m heartbroken.”

“Ní chreidim é fós. Growing up, we were never without eachother. In our teenage years, we absolutely killed eachother – as sisters do. As adults, we accepted eachother for exactly who we are and I’m so proud of everything she achieved in her too-short life.”

“My family and I can’t thank everyone enough for the support we’ve received since. The sandwiches, lasagnas, cakes. The chats, hugs, stories, touches of hands. We have the most amazing network of friends, neighbours, colleagues and of course family.”

“Go raibh míle maith agaibh. We’ve been blown away and so sincerely touched by the kindness of people. It reminds me of white blood cells, rushing to fight off infection. Community, rushing to help ease the pain.”

“Now, we face a new normal without her. But she’ll be with me – like a handprint on my heart. It’ll never not be; Úna agus Síomha,” she concluded.