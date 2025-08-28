Siobhan McSweeney promises to dress to impress on The Traitors Ireland

Siobhan McSweeney has promised to “dress to impress” on The Traitors Ireland.

The series will premiere at 9.30 pm on RTÉ One this Sunday, August 31st.

The 12-episode run will be hosted by the Derry Girls star, who will serve Irish charm, personality, and wardrobe envy in equal measure.

Speaking to RTÉ Entertainment ahead of the show’s premiere, the actress said: “I think we all know what The Traitors is really about. It’s about the clothes.”

Filming took place at Slane Castle, which was transformed into the perfect eerie playground for Ireland’s first stab at the global hit.

When asked if she had been handed a “stack of money” for her wardrobe, she laughed: “Do you think they give me a stack of money for wardrobe?”

“No, but they realise that a lot of the success, I mean, a little bit of the success of this show, is because of the iconography of it.”

“Like we know Claudia [Winkelman]’s fringe, we know Alan [Cummings]’s costumes, really, and his brilliant use of his accent, or whatever.

“So it would be incredible – I think I’d have let the country down – if I hadn’t made a really strong effort to continue the tradition of the series, of the franchise, but to also give it that unique Irish flavour.”

Siobhan is also keen to showcase Ireland’s creative talent.

“We are brilliant in this country at many things, but one of the things that we’re brilliant at in all the creative arts is design,” she said.

“It would be very stupid of me to miss an opportunity to not get dressed up in a good frock – and my mother did not rear a stupid woman. So, a rake of money? I don’t know. None of us are in television for the money.”

“I want to promote not only Irish designers, but Irish designers who aren’t necessarily well established, Irish designers that don’t do what we think Irish designers do, that aren’t part of the establishment.

“Because there is a wealth of talent out there, and we’re all very proud of the wealth of talent that is out there. But we haven’t a clue of half of it.

“And I have the great privilege of being able to find people at the start of their careers and place them quite rightly in the spotlight.”

The Traitors Ireland premieres on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player on Sunday, 31 August at 9.30 pm.