Sing Street stars Jack Reynor and Lucy Boynton cast in John Carney’s Modern Love series

The series will be partly filmed in Dublin

Jack Reynor and Lucy Boynton have been cast in the second season of John Carney’s Modern Love series.

The anthology series, which streams on Amazon Prime, is inspired by the New York Times column of the same name – exploring love in all of its complicated and beautiful forms.

Jack and Lucy previously starred in the 2016 musical-comedy Sing Street, which was written and directed by John.

Modern Love’s season two cast also includes Minnie Driver, Kit Harington, Garrett Hedlund, Anna Paquin, Miranda Richardson, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Dominique Fishback, and Don Wycherley, to name a few.

Irish filmmaker John Carney, who writes and directs the series, said: “We’re so excited to bring a second season of this series to life, and give an opportunity to really shine a light on what matters most.”

“With so much uncertainty in our current world, these stories bring truth and love to people everywhere, and I’m so appreciative to be a part of making that happen.”