Sinéad O’Connor postpones 2021 tour – as she reveals plans to start treatment programme

Sinéad O’Connor has revealed she’s postponing her 2021 tour, so she can enter a one-year treatment programme for “trauma and addiction”.

The singer, who also goes by the name Shuhanda Sadaqat, shared the news in a series of tweets today.

She wrote: “Message for folks who have tickets for next year’s shows: those shows are being postponed until 2022 so that I may go into a one year trauma and addiction treatment program because I had a very traumatic six years and this year was the end of it but now recovery starts.”

“This year I lost someone beloved and has affected me so badly that I became briefly addicted to a drug other than weed. I have been addicted to weed for 34 years. A lifetime.”

“I grew up with a lot of trauma and abuse. I then went straight into the music business. And never learned really how to make a normal life,” she continued. “Never took proper time to heal. Wasn’t ready to either.”

“I would ask you please to be supportive and understanding and to hold onto your tickets for 2022 because I will be back with a new album and tour.”

“I truly apologise to anyone this causes inconvenience to. The last year has been very traumatic also due to one of my kids being unwell and the child is thriving now thank god but the mom needs TLC.”

“If I take this time to heal, I will be fit for a lifetime of touring. If I don’t, I won’t,” Sinéad wrote. “If you knew the six years I’ve had, your know what I’m talking about. And I will explain very clearly in 2022.”

“Music business is a very unforgiving place for artists who need to postpone due to emotional or mental health issues,” Sinéad wrote in another tweet.

“I would ask my agents and promoters to look into their souls regarding that and to support me in taking this step toward making a life I am happy in. So that we can all make some money!!!”

“If taking this step means my career is over then so be it. As Mary Oliver says, I must save the only life I can.

“My memoir will come out as planned in June 2021 and I will be promoting it online. Thank you for your understanding.”

Sinéad concluded her posts by telling fans her treatment “begins next week”.

She also added: “Oh! Forgot to say the four Irish shows will happen because I don’t have to leave country or rehab to do those.”

“Someone from rehab will accompany me to the four Irish shows so worry not about those. Unless Covid prevents them I’ll be there. I just can’t leave ireland until 2022.”