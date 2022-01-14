Sinead O’Connor checks into hospital after posting worrying tweets following her son’s death

Sinead O’Connor has revealed she’s checked herself into hospital, after posting worrying tweets following her son’s tragic death.

The singer’s 17-year-old son Shane was found dead on January 7, after he left a hospital in Dublin – where he had been admitted for care.

On Thursday, Sinead sparked concern when she posted some distressing messages on social media.

In a Twitter thread, the 55-year-old wrote: “I’ve decided to follow my son. There is no point living without him. Everything I touch, I ruin. I only stayed for him. And now he’s gone.”

“I’ve destroyed my family. My kids don’t want to know me. I am a s**t person. And you all only think I’m nice because I can sing. I’m not.”

“I’m a piece of s**t. I don’t deserve to live and everyone who knows me will be better off without me. I am sorry for all the harm I caused.”

“I’m on my own the last three days. Because I’m s**t. And rightly, no one wants to know me. I’ve upset Shane’s dad because I tweeted the funeral. I’m such a twat. I’m sorry Donal. I’m lonely. Twitter is for lonely people. Monsters like me gET terribly lonely,” she continued.

“This is no ones fault but mine. Shane’s death is no ones fault but mine. Mine is no ones fault but mine.”

“I don’t want to be in a world without my Shane and without my other kids. I don’t deserve to live. That’s my fault. No one else’s.”

“I was a f**k up from the day I was born. It’s not my parents fault or my family or childrens fault. It’s mine. God made me wrong. So I’m sending myself back and I’m finding the. Only person on this earth who ever truly loved me,” she wrote.

The Nothing Compares 2 U singer then deactivated her Twitter account, but returned about half an hour later to reassure fans that she was safe.

Sinead tweeted: “I’m sorry. I shouldn’t have said that. I am with cops now on way to hospital. I’m sorry I upset everyone.”

“I am lost without my kid and I hate myself. Hospital will help a while. But I’m going to find Shane. This is just a delay.”

The 55-year-old was inundated with messages of support on Twitter, as fans encouraged her to “stay strong”.

One fan wrote: “Sinead if you could only see yourself how the rest of the world sees you. You are an amazing person. I read your book recently and understand what an amazing relationship you had with Shane. My heart broke for you when I heard the news that he had passed. Please be strong.”

Another tweeted: “There’s no need to apologise. I cannot imagine what you’re feeling. I am so sorry that you’re having to feel the things that you’re feeling. I wish for you, all the help you need. Thinking of you.”

If you or someone you know has been affected by anything in this article, please visit www.pieta.ie or call 1800 247 247.