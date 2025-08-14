Sinead O’Connor biopic officially in the works

A Sinead O’Connor biopic is officially in the works, across multiple production companies, according to Variety.

The legendary singer’s early life and career will be chronicled in the movie.

At the age of 56, Sinéad passed away in 2023, leaving a legacy that will live on in Ireland and around the world for a very long time.

The project’s backer is the Irish production company ie: entertainment, who executively produced the highly regarded Sinead O’Connor documentary Nothing Compares.

Nine Daughters, another Irish banner, is also co-producing the biopic. Nine Daughters has produced the 2016 Florence Pugh movie, Lady MacBeth and the Paul Mescal film “God’s Creatures” from 2022.

See-Saw Films will also collaborate on the film and have created the British Netflix series Heartstopper and the Apple TV series Slow Horses, which starred Gary Oldman.

Variety reports that the documentary will explore the singer’s early life and beginnings in the music industry.

It aims to convey the tale of a young lady from Dublin who took on the world, exploring how her name became synonymous with her efforts to raise awareness of the injustices committed by the Irish state and the Catholic Church.

Sinead O’Connor, throughout her career become one of the most renowned individuals in Irish cultural history and a global leader for women.

She received a Grammy at the age of 23 for her second album, I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got, which featured the hit single Nothing Compares 2 U, one of the year’s best-selling tracks, and spent six weeks at the top of the U.S. Billboard chart in 1990.

She also became the first female MTV Video of the Year winner, and the album and single received other international music honours, including a Brit Award and a Billboard Award.