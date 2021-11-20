Sinead Kissane announces departure from Virgin Media after 16 years

Sinead Kissane has announced her departure from Virgin Media Television.

The sports reporter, who worked at the station for 16 years, shared the news on social media after saying goodbye to her colleagues on Friday.

She wrote: “Today was my last day working with Virgin Media tv after 16 years.”

Today was my last day working with Virgin Media tv after 16 years. I’m indebted to all those i’ve had the privilege of working alongside for their kindness, friendship, support & hard work through the years ❤️ 🙏 — Sinéad Kissane (@sineadkissane) November 19, 2021

“I’m indebted to all those i’ve had the privilege of working alongside for their kindness, friendship, support & hard work through the years.”

The broadcaster also announced she would be taking up a new role with the Irish Independent, and said she’s “looking forward to joining the sports team there”.

A host of well-known faces wished Sinead well on Twitter, including news correspondent Zara King who told her to “keep shining”.

Sinead joins a list of talent who have left Virgin Media in recent months.

Last month, Glenda Gilson announced she was leaving the station after nearly 14 years.

The 40-year-old said that although she’s not “turning her back” on television or presenting, “it’s time for new adventures”.

Anna Daly also announced her shock departure from Virgin Media back in August, and Laura Woods’ sudden absence from Ireland AM hit headlines in September.

Another star who has left Ireland AM in recent months is Aidan Power, who has since landed a role commentating for ShowTime Sports in the US.