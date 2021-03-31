The couple tied the knot in 2014

Sinead Kennedy welcomes her first child with husband Conor Kirwan

Sinead Kennedy has welcomed her first child with her husband Conor Kirwan.

The RTÉ star announced her pregnancy back in December, and began her maternity leave earlier this month, with Bláthnaid Treacy filling in for her on the Today show.

Sharing a black-and-white snap of her husband carrying the newborn, the new mum wrote: “Home a few days now and settling into life with the little one.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sinead Kennedy (@imsineadkennedy)

“Indie Kirwan is the most precious thing to have ever happened to us. We’re overcome with happiness and are feeling extremely grateful. We’ll love you forever baby girl 💗”

“Thank you so much to the incredible staff @ CUMH for looking after us both so well.”

Sinead and Conor tied the knot in a stunning wedding ceremony in Dromquinna Manor in Sneem, Co. Kerry in 2014.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sinead Kennedy (@imsineadkennedy)