Sinead Kennedy admits she feels ‘incredibly lucky’ to be expecting her first child

Sinead Kennedy has admitted she feels “incredibly lucky” to be expecting her first child.

The RTÉ presenter and her husband Conor Kirwan announced their pregnancy last month, and are due to welcome the newborn in March.

Ahead of the birth, Sinead spoke to Irish Country Magazine about her first pregnancy, which comes six years after she and Conor tied the knot.

“I’m 37 now and we’ve been married six years, so I suppose because I’ve been married for that time people were wondering what’s going on there, and what’s going on is that I was living my job and loving my life.

“I was happy where I was – people seemed to give me being pregnant a lot more thought than I did,” she added.

“We’ve been incredibly lucky, we found the journey to getting pregnant very easy but that’s not the case for everybody.”

The mum-to-be explained why she kept her pregnancy news private for so long, saying: “I suppose you choose a time where you’re comfortable to have the word out there for whatever reason.

“I had a myriad of reasons for wanting to keep it personal and private for as long as possible.

“The way I look at it is that women are pregnant every day of the week, everywhere in the world, so it’s not special to anybody else, only me and Conor and our family and friends.”

Sinead tied the knot with husband Conor Kirwan in a stunning wedding ceremony in Dromquinna Manor in Sneem, Co. Kerry in 2014.

Back in July, the Cork native admitted it drove her “insane” being asked about her plans to become a mother.

Sinead told the Irish Sunday Mirror at the time: “I would never ask anybody that question. You never know what you’re walking into, there’s so much more to people than, ‘when are you having kids?’.

“Some people don’t want them, some do. Some people are trying, some are having a tough time and some people aren’t there mentally.”