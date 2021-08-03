Simon Harris announces he and his wife Caoimhe are expecting their second child

The couple welcomed their first child Saoirse in 2019

Simon Harris announces he and his wife Caoimhe are expecting their second...

Simon Harris has announced that he and his wife Caoimhe are expecting their second child.

The Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science shared the exciting news via Instagram alongside a photo of a teddy bear sitting on a baby blanket.

The couple have been married since 2017, and welcomed their first child together in 2019 – a daughter named Saoirse.

The Wicklow native wrote: “In the West on a short break and the last before Saoirse becomes a big sister!”

“Our new arrival is due soon. Caoimhe and I are excited and looking forward to Saoirse having a little brother or sister 👶 Simon #newarrival #babynews #bigsister.”

